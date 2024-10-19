Spoilers: AEW Collision TV taping for tonight
AEW Collision for October 19:
Rush and Beast Mortos defeated The Outrunners
FTR made the save for The Outrunners after a post-match beating
House of Black won a six-man tag team bout
Ricochet pinned AR Fox. This went a while and was a lot of fun
Ricochet cut a promo saying he has yet to be pinned or submitted in an AEW ring. He said he is waiting to kick Konosuke Takeshita’s ass and win the International title
Kris Statlander defeated Harley Cameron.
Statlander cut a promo after the match calling out Kamille and saying she would give Mercedes Moné a front-row seat
Daniel Garcia & Private Party defeated The Premier Athletes
Orange Cassidy defeated Bulk Bronson
Jamie Hayter defeated Brooke Havoc
Penelope Ford appeared on the screen and said she targeted Hayter because she was out for two years and her last match was with Hayter. She promised to take everything away from Hayter
Kyle Fletcher defeated Atlantis Jr.
AEW Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, & Pac defeated Top Flight & Action Andretti
Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir came out and destroyed everyone. Dark Order tried to make the save but were beaten down
Source: Wrestlezone