Matches announced for AEW Dynamite

– Hikaru Shida vs Kris Statlander

– Orange Cassidy vs Wheeler Yuta

– Claudio Castagnoli vs Darby Allin

Will Ospreay, PowerHouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, & Brian Cage

#AEWDynamite this WEDNESDAY, 11/20

Reading, PA

LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork

