Viewerships numbers for Smackdown and Rampage, Takeshita vs. Alexander announced

– Smackdown on 10/11 averaged 11,652,000 viewers; 0.49 P18-49 rating, according to Wrestlenomics.

– Rampage on 10/11 averaged 253,000 viewers; 0.09 P18-49 rating.

– Konosuke Takeshita will defend his newly won AEW International Championship against Josh Alexander on Sunday, October 20 as part of the debut weekend for Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling!

It's Official! As first reported by @PWInsidercom, Night Two's main event between AEW's Konosuke @Takesoup and TNA's @Walking_Weapon Josh Alexander is now for Takeshita's newly won @AEW International Championship! Takeshita's first title defence is this Sunday October 20 at… pic.twitter.com/4iItY7ltXB — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 14, 2024

