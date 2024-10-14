Viewerships numbers for Smackdown and Rampage, Takeshita vs. Alexander announced

Oct 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Smackdown on 10/11 averaged 11,652,000 viewers; 0.49 P18-49 rating, according to Wrestlenomics.

– Rampage on 10/11 averaged 253,000 viewers; 0.09 P18-49 rating.

– Konosuke Takeshita will defend his newly won AEW International Championship against Josh Alexander on Sunday, October 20 as part of the debut weekend for Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling!

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rebel Kel

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal