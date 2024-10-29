AEW Collision Viewership, Dijak vs. Knight, Takeshita returning to NJPW, and a WWE ID project note

Oct 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Gabe Sapolsky will be an intricate part of the group assembled to oversees the brand new WWE ID project, reports PWInsider.

Konosuke Takeshita will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling on November 8 in Lowell, Massachusetts, where he is set to defend the AEW International Championship against a yet to be named opponent.

– Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Donovan Dijak vs. Kevin Knight at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of Lucha Apocalypto from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

– The 10/26 edition of AEW Collision averaged 321,000 viewers; 0.09 P18-49 rating, reports @Wrestlenomics

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Veda Scott

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal