AEW Collision Viewership, Dijak vs. Knight, Takeshita returning to NJPW, and a WWE ID project note
– Gabe Sapolsky will be an intricate part of the group assembled to oversees the brand new WWE ID project, reports PWInsider.
– Konosuke Takeshita will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling on November 8 in Lowell, Massachusetts, where he is set to defend the AEW International Championship against a yet to be named opponent.
– Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Donovan Dijak vs. Kevin Knight at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of Lucha Apocalypto from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.
– The 10/26 edition of AEW Collision averaged 321,000 viewers; 0.09 P18-49 rating, reports @Wrestlenomics
