Friday night viewership numbers, female wrestler says she is signed

– Friday numbers for 11/22:

* WWE Smackdown averaged 1,578,000 viewers; 0.46 P18-49 rating

* AEW Rampage averaged 249,000 viewers; 0.09 P18-49 rating

– Viva Van revealed she has officially signed but hasn’t disclosed where yet.

THIS BAD B*TCH IS OFFICIALLY SIGNED pic.twitter.com/uLKNEslkod — VIVA VAN ❤️‍ビバ・バン (@HellBentVixen) November 25, 2024

