Ricochet confirmed for AEW Dynamite, Josh Alexander booked for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

– Ricochet will make his AEW Dynamite debut this week against Kyle Fletcher

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY

Champaign, IL

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Ricochet vs Kyle Fletcher@KingRicochet shocked the world at #AEWAllIn, and WEDNESDAY he makes his Dynamite Debut vs @TheDonCallis Family’s @kylefletcherpro, who issued a challenge to AEW’s newest signee last night! pic.twitter.com/KOpNYnczf7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2024

– Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced their debut match will be Josh Alexander vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

