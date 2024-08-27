Ricochet confirmed for AEW Dynamite, Josh Alexander booked for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

Aug 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Ricochet will make his AEW Dynamite debut this week against Kyle Fletcher

– Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced their debut match will be Josh Alexander vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Nikita

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal