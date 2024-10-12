AEW WrestleDream “Zero Hour” Results 10/12/24

Things at AEW WrestleDream 2024 gets started with the “Zero Hour” pre-show at 6:30pm EST., which is hosted by Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett, and features Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title, MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed, as well as Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron.

Featured below are complete AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour pre-show results from Saturday, October 12, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

AEW WRESTLEDREAM ZERO HOUR PRE-SHOW RESULTS 10/12/24

Renee Paquette welcomes us to the pre-show and introduces us to RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. City makes some weird quote from Cinderella and Jarrett talks about the many title matches scheduled for tonight. They run down the ways you can watch tonight’s show and run down some of the lineup.

Chuck Taylor joins the trio at the pre-show panel, complaining about his wobbly chair as he helps break down some of the action on tap for the special event this evening. They spend some time talking about Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship.

After that, Nyla Rose joins the panel and helps break down the Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May title bout planned for the show. When that talk wraps up, we shoot to Darby Allin in a special backstage promo.

He talks about wanting to see how far Brody King will go tonight. He also says somewhere, sometime, he will face Bryan Danielson and take the title. Before he leaves he says, “It’s showtime!” Whether that’s a tease for Sting remains to be seen.

ROH TV Championship

Atlantis Jr (c) vs. Brian Cage

We shift to the commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness, who are at ringside. They set the stage for our first of three matches on the “Zero Hour” pre-show. Out comes “The Machine” Brian Cage.

His opponent, the reigning ROH TV Champion, Atlantis Jr., makes his way out next. The commentators talk about him being stretchered out of Arena Mexico recently as a way of explaining his heavily taped up neck. Cage goes to work on the champ early, focusing his attack on the neck of his masked opposition.

Cage hits a big spinebuster and then the commentators gush over his physique for a bit. Atlantis Jr. starts to fight back after connecting with a hurricanrana out of the corner. He picks up the pace and the crowd comes to life as his high-flying offense is put on display.

He hits a diving cross-body but Cage rolls to the floor to avoid being pinned. Atlantis Jr. hits a big dive through the ropes to splash onto “The Machine” at ringside. He returns to the ring and flies over the ropes for a splash this time, but Cage barely catches him so he lands hard. Real hard.

