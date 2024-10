Former WWE star Rico Constantino accompanied MxM Collection to the ring for their match against The Acclaimed (with Billy Gunn) on the AEW WrestleDream Zero Hour.

Rico Constantino is with MxM

That’s awesome pic.twitter.com/Af4gq5vE57 — One Fall Wrestling (@WrestlingFall1) October 12, 2024

The Acclaimed defeated MxM Collection.

