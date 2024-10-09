Updated AEW WrestleDream card

Updated card for WrestleDream

AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW International Championship – Three-Way Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Adam Page vs. Jay White

Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Zero Hour: ROH World Television Championship Match – Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage

Tacoma, WA

This Saturday, 10/12 2 Out Of 3 Falls Hologram vs Beast Mortos After a savage attack by The New LFI on #AEWDynamite, a red hot rivalry will erupt on the ppv stage with new stakes as Hologram fights Beast Mortos 2 Out Of 3 Falls this SATURDAY!

