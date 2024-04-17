Notes on the Young Bucks, and the upcoming “WrestleDream” PPV

– AEW will be running their “WrestleDream” PPV from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA on October 12th. This will be their Tacoma debut.

– The Young Bucks (via Sports Illustrated)

“Since we are wrestling FTR at ‘Dynasty’, and with it being the first time doing that since ‘All In’, so many feelings and thoughts just came rushing back.

Old wounds were re-opened. We decided it was only fair to be transparent and honest with our fans. We needed to give them context about why we feel we came up short In London. Our bodies were in there with FTR at Wembley, but our minds were in the back with the scapegoat in the entire situation, Jack Perry. The three of us specifically were wronged that night, and I haven’t gotten over that.” – AEW EVP Matthew Jackson

“We were given a task, we did it to the best of our abilities. Zero regret.” – AEW EVP Nicholas Jackson.

