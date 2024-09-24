Darby Allin compares the AEW and WWE brands, D’Amore books a former WWE personality

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Darby Allin commented on the comparisons between the WWE and AEW brands…

“If people are going to compare the two companies, WWE and AEW, I like to put it as a music reference. WWE is like Taylor Swift and AEW is like Slayer. Taylor Swift can sell more records, but that doesn’t mean Slayer doesn’t have a huge following.

Our brand of music is a little more intense and violent, and we don’t have to change anything. We don’t have to try to sell the same records as Taylor Swift. We’re kind of in our own world. That’s what I like to compare the two things to. You can watch All Out and it can be a little offensive, but I live to offend people.” (Jeremy Lambert)

– A former WWE broadcast team member is coming to Maple Leaf Pro.

On Tuesday, Scott D’Amore’s Canadian-based promotion, which relaunches in October with their special two-night “Forged In Excellence” event, announced McKenzie Mitchell as the official backstage correspondent for the promotion.

Mitchell will work the 10/19 and 10/20 two-night MLP: Forged In Excellence events in Windsor, Ontario.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

