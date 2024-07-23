WWE still owns the trademark to “The Hurt Business,” Darby Allin note

– According to PWInsider, WWE still owns the trademark to “The Hurt Business”, so, if Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin or any combination of the three were to re-unite outside of the federation, such as AEW or TNA or elsewhere, they’d have to do so under a new name.

– During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, AEW star Darby Allin commented on his high-risk style of wrestling in AEW…

“Everybody tells me, ‘Take it easy. Slow down. You’re not gonna be able to walk when you’re 30.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, I’m 31 and I feel great.’ Believe it or not, even though like my foot, my face, everything feels great. It comes from a background of growing up working as a dishwasher, constantly being told that you’re never gonna amount to anything.

So going out there every night, I don’t forget where I came from. So that’s why you’ll never see Darby Allin phone it in. It could be on in front of 10 people, 10,000 people. 81,000 people. I never phone it in. Because I don’t take any of this shit for granted.”

(quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

