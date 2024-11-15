Becky Lynch/WWE update, Darby Allin on the spot in which he “flew too close to the sun”

– Both sources within WWE and Netflix have stated that Becky Lynch is expected to be back in the mix with the company by the time Raw premieres on Netflix, according to PWInsider. That would mean that Lynch and WWE are close (or have confirmed) a new agreement between the two sides.

– Darby Allin names the upside-down thumbtack superkick spot from AEW Double or Nothing 2024 as a spot in which he “flew too close to the sun”:

“I was being held upside down and my nose hadn’t fully recovered after getting hit by a bus.

“I took the face mask off in the match, and the next spot we’re hanging upside down and I get superkicked with thumbtacks glued to the bottom of their shoes and it busts my nose open.

“I was upside down, blood spraying everywhere and I was like ‘I broke my nose again.’ ”

source: AEW Meal & a Match

