Matt Riddle says the door is open for a WWE return

– Matt Riddle (via Sports Illustrated) thinks his chances of a WWE return are “extremely high”:

“The chances of me going back, I think they’re extremely high.”

“If CM Punk, who filed a lawsuit against WWE, and then raked them through the mud for a decade, then goes to the competition, I’ll tell you this, if he can do that, everything can be forgiven. I know I wasn’t the easiest to work with at times. I think the door is always open.

“I think the longer I’m away, the harder I work, and the more I do, the more likely I could come back. But I’ll also say this, if I never go back ever again, and they never talk to me again, I’ll be ok with that.”

Speaking of Riddle, Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced a No-holds-barred Vale Tudo match featuring Matt Riddle vs. “Filthy” Lawlor (managed by Saint Laurent at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW FIGHTLAND’24 this Saturday, September 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

