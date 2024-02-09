Riddle: “If CM Punk can come back, there’s definitely a possibility I can come back”

Matt Riddle says If CM Punk Can Come Back, There’s Definitely A Possibility he Can Come Back

Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed former WWE star Matt Riddle, Who Commented On a possible WWE return:

“I’ll say this and this isn’t a knock to anybody. Good luck to everybody. If CM Punk can come back, there’s definitely a possibility I can come back. I’ll say this. I have no ill will. I really don’t. I’m thankful they gave me the opportunities they gave me. I’m super stoked on it and super happy about it. Even with the UFC, I’m not bitter. I’m grateful. I got to fight in the biggest fight organization in the world and even when Dana slammed me, it built my stardom for being like the 4:20 athlete of the year. So it’s like you can’t knock it. WWE gave you a platform, multiple WrestleManias, multiple Royal Rumbles, multiple Survivor Series, multiple everything. Sweet. Thank you. No harm. Thank you for all the money and the championships and how people and kids look at me because they got to see me on their screen.”

