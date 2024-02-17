Notes on Matt Riddle and CM Punk

– Matt Riddle Recalls Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon Initially Not Liking Him

“He thought I was goofy. If anything, the first time we met, he didn’t like me because I was goofy. He was like ‘You’re goofy.’ And I’m like ‘Yeah I’m goofy, but it’s a good thing.’ He’s like ‘Being a goof isn’t a good thing.’ And I’m like ‘Well, I’m a goof that can kick your ass.’ You could tell that didn’t make him happy. And then Bruce Prichard hopped in and was like ‘Hey Vince, he’s pretty good at wrestling. Trust me.’”

– CM Punk is at UFC 298..

The Best In The World! @CMPunk sitting Octagonside! #UFC298 | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/dd8AQxJQwb — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 18, 2024

