Bailey would like to defend X Division title on NXT, more Strickland AEW contract speculation

– While on the Hitting The Turnbuckle Podcast, Mike Bailey said he’d love to defend the X Division Title in NXT. He mentioned Trick Williams and North American Champion Oba Femi as possible opponents. Bailey thinks Femi could play a role in the X Division similar to what Samoa Joe did in the past.

– As seen during the 2024 AEW All In PPV, Swerve Strickland lost the world title to Bryan Danielson. In regards to Swerve’s future with the company, Dave Meltzer noted that Swerve recently agreed to a new long-term contract that will lock him up through September of 2029.

Meltzer noted the following…

“People were talking about how Strickland has become a rich man with the new deal, and it’s believed to be among the biggest deals in pro wrestling although would be well below the Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton level. It’s probably in the range of the Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone range based on what were hinted about regarding those deals (which are lower numbers than have been reported elsewhere–this deal is not at the numbers of what was reported for either of those two deals).”

According to Meltzer, it was well known that WWE had interest in the Swerve and Prince Nana act. However, there is reportedly a belief from people within WWE that AEW President Tony Khan’s offers are “bad for the sport” as he is “spending more than he needs to” in order to keep names such as Swerve and Daniel Garcia.

