AEW News and Notes

– As of this time last week, Daniel Garcia had not signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, reports Fightful.

– Fightful is reporting that AEW may be eyeing Globelife Field Stadium in Arlington, Texas for an event. This is the home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

– AEW has announced:

– AEW posted:

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: @azucarRoc, Vice President of Talent Coordination & Show of BOTH #AEW & #NJPW, gives us a look behind the scenes at this year's #ForbiddenDoor. pic.twitter.com/BDxp8GCdZ4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024

