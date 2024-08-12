AEW News and Notes

Aug 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– As of this time last week, Daniel Garcia had not signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, reports Fightful.

– Fightful is reporting that AEW may be eyeing Globelife Field Stadium in Arlington, Texas for an event. This is the home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

– AEW has announced:

– AEW posted:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Devlyn Macabre

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal