Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Garcia, and Damon Kemp notes

– The word internally is that Randy Orton has agreed to a new five-year deal with WWE. A new five-year deal would keep Orton with the company until late 2029.

– In an update on Daniel Garcia’s status with AEW, Fightful.com noted that he hadn’t signed a new contract with AEW as of last week. Fightful added that one “top name” in AEW was under the belief that Garcia would be staying with the company.

– Former NXT talent Damon Kemp announced today that he is officially a free agent and is available for bookings.

As of today I am no longer contracted with WWE. I want to wrestle anywhere and everywhere. For bookings/appearances contact damonkempmgmt@gmail.com — Bobby Steveson (@BobbySteveson) August 12, 2024

– Charlotte Flair response back to a fan

WWE is my home. But enjoy your mom’s basement. https://t.co/N8JnUSGoE0 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 12, 2024

