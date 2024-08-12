Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Garcia, and Damon Kemp notes

Aug 12, 2024

– The word internally is that Randy Orton has agreed to a new five-year deal with WWE. A new five-year deal would keep Orton with the company until late 2029.

– In an update on Daniel Garcia’s status with AEW, Fightful.com noted that he hadn’t signed a new contract with AEW as of last week. Fightful added that one “top name” in AEW was under the belief that Garcia would be staying with the company.

– Former NXT talent Damon Kemp announced today that he is officially a free agent and is available for bookings.

Charlotte Flair response back to a fan

