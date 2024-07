Daniel Garcia’s AEW contract was set to expire in the fall 2024 at least as of earlier this year, according to sources familiar with situation.

However, one top AEW name said that they don’t believe he’s going anywhere, and even think he’s re-signed.

When asking those close to Garcia directly about his contract status, they said that a lot of his future would likely come into focus soon.

Source: Fightful Select

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email