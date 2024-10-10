Tony Khan happy to extend Daniel Garcia’s contact, big plans in the works

– Tony Khan on the WrestleDream media call confirmed he’s happy to extend Daniel Garcia’s contract to keep him in AEW for many years.

Tony also says that he understood why Garcia wanted to take the time to make such an important decision. He considers DG a homegrown AEW star even though he was a top independent wrestler when he was signed in 2021.

– Daniel Garcia is factored in to significant AEW creative plans moving forward.

With his promo about being there for gold and to prove himself. His sights set on Shibata, MJF still waiting in the wings. There’s a few ways this could go.

(Source: Fightful Select)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

