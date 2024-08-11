Bryan Danielson says he needs neck surgery before the end of the year

During an interview aired last night on Collision, Bryan Danielson admitted that he will have to undergo neck surgery before the end of the year.

“That’s the reality of it,” Danielson told Jim Ross in the sit-down interview. “And that’s kind of something I have accepted, it’s coming down the pike relatively soon.”

The American Dragon is set to face AEW World champion Swerve Strickland at the upcoming All In pay-per-view in Wembley in a title vs career match. Danielson has never won a title in AEW and this is the final shot.

Over the past several months, Danielson said that he will wind down his in-ring career after his current contract ends. His deal ended on August 1 but he remains part of AEW and intends to remain part of the AEW family in some form.

After 25 years in the business, Bryan Danielson feels he's as mentally strong as he's ever been! But can his body handle the ultimate CHALLENGE that is the #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at #AEWALLIN!? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson | @JRsBBQ pic.twitter.com/gNONmhOTiC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024

