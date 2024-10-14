Bryan Danielson remains a free agent

Bryan Danielson remains without a contract with All Elite Wrestling and is currently a free agent.

Danielson, who lost the AEW World title at WrestleDream this past weekend, has also ended his full-time in-ring career, a stipulation that he imposed on himself after he won his first and only title in the promotion in late August.

The man known as the American Dragon requires neck surgery, surgery which may or may not happen depending his reluctance to stay retired for the long run. Danielson admitted in the past that he may have a match here and there and has not officially hung up his boots.

He is keeping his promise of not signing a new performer deal though which is why he has been wrestling without a contract for the two months.

Danielson is expected to remain part of AEW moving forward, but in what capacity remains to be seen.

