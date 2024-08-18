Stephanie Vaquer, Bryan Danielson, and Triple H notes

– As soon as Stephanie Vaquer’s work visa is figured out, she’ll be making her way over to the United States, reports PWInsider.

– PWInsider also reports that there are times where Triple H is scrolling through Twitter from Gorilla Position during broadcasts and paying very close attention to what the audience is doing and reacting to, as the shows are live on the air.

– Bryan Danielson’s contract with AEW expired on August 1, and he has no contract of any kind with the company right now, reports Fightful.

Danielson’s priority after finishing his in-ring run will be getting his neck better, which likely involves surgery sooner than later. However, he wants to help AEW when he can and wants to help as much as they can and as long as they want it.

Danielson states that the disciplinary committee isn’t fun to participate in, but says he’s honored by it because they think that he’s level headed and represents the wrestler’s perspective well.

