Bryan Danielson/AEW update

Bryan Danielson has not appeared on AEW television since he lost the AEW world title to Jon Moxley at the 2024 WrestleDream PPV event. While speaking on The Hump podcast, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following about Bryan’s status with AEW…

“There were a lot of people in the Fightful Select Discord asking me about Danielson being backstage. I have an interview with Danielson that I haven’t released yet because there hasn’t been a need to; there’s nothing timely about it. It was in Dallas at the All In ticketing event. We had some filming issues, but I’ve recovered it and will probably release it Revolution week. He told me he’s around a bit, that he’s still working with AEW, and that he’ll be at All In. He just doesn’t know in what capacity. But this isn’t out of the ordinary for him to be backstage. I don’t think he’s going to be there all the time, but he is still working with AEW, I believe in a creative capacity.

So, every so often, you’re going to get those types of reports, which I think at this stage we’re not going to write a whole new article on. Like tonight, I don’t know if he was there or not, but he’s been there quite a few times since he left. I don’t know if he’s going through rehab on his neck, or if he had surgery, or whatever it may be. I know he wanted to rehab it, but this is just something that’s kind of common for him at this stage. It’s not out of the ordinary for him to be backstage.”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

