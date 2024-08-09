Joe Hendry, Mustafa Ai, and Tony Khan notes

– Joe Hendry’s contract with TNA will see him stay with the company until the end of next year. (PWInsider)

Change of location for Sunday’s signing pic.twitter.com/1HKFeFhEKC — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) August 9, 2024

– Mustafa Ali has reportedly finished up with TNA Wrestling. (Fightful)

– Tony Khan (via Q101) has revealed that he originally planned to debut the #Hologram character after AEW Revolution 2020.

“Hologram’s a character I’ve really wanted to see in wrestling for a long time. It was a luchador I had envisioned a long time ago, and honestly, this is the person I wanted to play that role, to be that wrestler.

“He was a fantastic young talent. I saw him at PWG, and he was 18 years old, and we brought him, when he was a teenager, to Wednesday Night Dynamite, almost five years ago, about four-and-a-half years ago, right after the original Revolution in Chicago. Literally, less than two weeks later, everything was shutting down, it was a crazy time in the world.

“We had brought him in, I was looking to make him Hologram then, and the world kind of went crazy, and he was locked down in Mexico for a long time. It was a long time before he made it back to America, and then I thought eventually, as things opened up, I really wanted to get Hologram in AEW.”

