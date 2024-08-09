Joe Hendry, Mustafa Ai, and Tony Khan notes

Joe Hendry’s contract with TNA will see him stay with the company until the end of next year. (PWInsider)

Mustafa Ali has reportedly finished up with TNA Wrestling. (Fightful)

Tony Khan (via Q101) has revealed that he originally planned to debut the #Hologram character after AEW Revolution 2020.

“Hologram’s a character I’ve really wanted to see in wrestling for a long time. It was a luchador I had envisioned a long time ago, and honestly, this is the person I wanted to play that role, to be that wrestler.

“He was a fantastic young talent. I saw him at PWG, and he was 18 years old, and we brought him, when he was a teenager, to Wednesday Night Dynamite, almost five years ago, about four-and-a-half years ago, right after the original Revolution in Chicago. Literally, less than two weeks later, everything was shutting down, it was a crazy time in the world.

“We had brought him in, I was looking to make him Hologram then, and the world kind of went crazy, and he was locked down in Mexico for a long time. It was a long time before he made it back to America, and then I thought eventually, as things opened up, I really wanted to get Hologram in AEW.”

