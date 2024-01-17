Tony Khan announces match for AEW Dynamite, Rampage viewership, and a Mustafa Ali note

Jan 17, 2024

– Tony Khan announced that Deonna Purrazzo will face Anna Jay on Dynamite. AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will be on commentary for the bout.

– AEW Rampage on Friday averaged 396,000 viewers, P18-49 rating: 0.12

– According to independent wrestling promoters, Mustafa Ali’s impact on ticket sales for some of his first events are the most they’ve seen for a WWE departure in years, reports Fightful Select.

