11/28/24 TNA Impact Recap

Nov 29, 2024

– Joe Hendry, Sami Callihan, and PCO defeated The System

– Jordynne Grace defeated Dani Luna

– Sami Callihan has a Thanksgiving Poker Game, which PCO won with a “Flush Royale”

– Jake Something (with Hammerstone) defeated Speedball Mike Bailey

– Mustafa Ali defeated Trent Seven and Leon Slater

– Joe Hendry and Rhino defeated First Class

– PCO defeated Moose in a Casket Match

– Nick Nemeth defeated Sami Callihan

