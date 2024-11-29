11/28/24 TNA Impact Recap
– Joe Hendry, Sami Callihan, and PCO defeated The System
– Jordynne Grace defeated Dani Luna
.@TheSamiCallihan hosted the "Death Machine Poker Tournament" and it led to a match NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! @TheJasonHotch @TheJohnSkyler @XiaBrookside @PCOisNotHuman @milanmiracle
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/1WqcoEhNgM pic.twitter.com/uW7PoILVAY
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 29, 2024
– Sami Callihan has a Thanksgiving Poker Game, which PCO won with a “Flush Royale”
– Jake Something (with Hammerstone) defeated Speedball Mike Bailey
– Mustafa Ali defeated Trent Seven and Leon Slater
– Joe Hendry and Rhino defeated First Class
– PCO defeated Moose in a Casket Match
– Nick Nemeth defeated Sami Callihan