Matt Cardona, Big E, and Giulia notes

Aug 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Big E on LA Knight during the WWE SummerSlam post-show:

“We’ve got to start with the man they call LA Knight. Also known as Shaun Ricker. Also known as Slate Randall. Also known as Eli Drake. Also known as Max Dupri. I give you all those names because that gives you some insight into this man’s journey, all the ups and downs that he’s been through to get to this top spot.”

– Marigold has announced the upcoming release of Giulia’s autobiography “My Dream”

The description for the book gives insight to what she talks about including her upbringing, wrestling debut, the passing of Hana Kimura, leaving STARDOM, starting Marigold, and a major challenge overseas.

Matt Cardona announced…

