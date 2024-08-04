Matt Cardona, Big E, and Giulia notes

– Big E on LA Knight during the WWE SummerSlam post-show:

“We’ve got to start with the man they call LA Knight. Also known as Shaun Ricker. Also known as Slate Randall. Also known as Eli Drake. Also known as Max Dupri. I give you all those names because that gives you some insight into this man’s journey, all the ups and downs that he’s been through to get to this top spot.”

– Marigold has announced the upcoming release of Giulia’s autobiography “My Dream”

The description for the book gives insight to what she talks about including her upbringing, wrestling debut, the passing of Hana Kimura, leaving STARDOM, starting Marigold, and a major challenge overseas.

– Matt Cardona announced…

CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE! I’m sorry @GCWrestling_ Universe. As GCW General Manager, I feel that I am obligated to be completely transparent with you all. I am unable to be in Asbury Park, New Jersey for tonight’s GCW live event. This past Friday in Cleveland, completely… pic.twitter.com/YBmQ8nnRgY — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 4, 2024

