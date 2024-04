Ousted STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa announces that his new promotion is called “Marigold”.

Ogawa also presented his initial Marigold Roster!

-> Giulia, who recently appeared on WWE NXT

-> Utami Hayashishita

-> MIRAI

-> Mai Sakurai

-> Yuzuki

-> Nanae Takahashi

-> Nao Ishikawa

The first Marigold show is on May 20th in the Korakuen Hall. It will air on Wrestle Universe with English and Japanese commentary

The first match is:

GIULIA & X vs. SAREE & X

