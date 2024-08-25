Video: Giulia says goodbye to Marigold, headed to WWE
Giulia’s Marigold run is officially over & now she heads to the WWE. She just said goodbye to the fans & roster!
Thank You Giulia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tJiJ8xJnG1
Giulia bows in respect to the Japanese fans & said goodbye to them for the last time today.
Giulia is now officially on her way to NXT.
Thank You Giulia pic.twitter.com/OjAlnXhYRw
Giulia’s run with Marigold has officially come to an end.
Giulia will now head to WWE/#WWENXT. #pw_mg #ジュリア pic.twitter.com/YFZi4MW0LF
Giulia's farewell gauntlet match was an absolute blast pic.twitter.com/Oxq64mAq9b
Rea Seto, who is out with injury, came back for Giulia's gauntlet just to hit the pose.
Real.#pw_mg pic.twitter.com/1Xi5lRRZrE
