Video: Giulia says goodbye to Marigold, headed to WWE

Giulia’s Marigold run is officially over & now she heads to the WWE. She just said goodbye to the fans & roster!

Giulia bows in respect to the Japanese fans & said goodbye to them for the last time today.

Giulia is now officially on her way to NXT.

Thank You Giulia pic.twitter.com/OjAlnXhYRw

— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 25, 2024