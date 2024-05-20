WWE Japanese stars send flower arrangement to Marigold ahead of inaugural show

WWE’s Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Akira Tozawa sent a flower arrangement to Marigold ahead of their first show in Japan which was held today at the Korakuen Hall.

Marigold is the new all-women promotion headed by former Stardom booker Rossy Ogawa.

“A wonderful array of flowers, including flowers from Tozawa, Io Sky and Kairi Sane,” Marigold posted on X along with photos of the arrangement.

The inaugural show was headlined by a former NXT star Sareee and a future NXT star in Giulia who were part of a tag team match. Sareee pinned Giulia in the match.

Giulia, who along with Ogawa were at NXT Stand & Deliver and also during the whole WrestleMania weekend, is scheduled to start with the brand fairly soon, with rumors being that she will be part of the NXT Heatwave show in Toronto.

A wonderful array of flowers, including flowers from Tozawa, Io Sky and Kairi Sane. pic.twitter.com/5I69dzBmM1 — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) May 20, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

