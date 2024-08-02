Update on AEW suspending Britt Baker

More details about Britt Baker’s suspension.

Fightful reports the word internally from AEW is that Britt Baker’s frustration about MJF was shared in the women’s locker room, and it reached MJF through his girlfriend, Alicia Atout. This led to confrontations between Baker, Atout, and MJF.

The details are “he said she said” but Baker was upset with Atout for informing MJF. An argument escalated, and MJF punched a wall before his match vs Ospreay.

Former friends Baker and MJF fell out over the past year. Will Ospreay also spoke with Baker. HR got involved, suspending Baker after an investigation.

