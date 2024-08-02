Britt Baker reportedly suspended by AEW

Britt Baker was fined and is currently serving a disciplinary suspension due to a backstage incident involving MJF and Alicia Atout.

According to Dave Meltzer, the details remain unclear, but reports from backstage at the July 17th Dynamite indicate that Baker allegedly made comments about MJF and his partner, Alicia Atout. Atout heard the comments and informed MJF, who then allegedly confronted Baker.

A disciplinary committee and HR investigation during the July 24th Dynamite concluded that Baker was at fault and recommended the fine and suspension.

Most of the AEW roster reportedly sympathized with Baker, believing the incident stemmed from unresolved past issues.

