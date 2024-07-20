Hulk Hogan says Goldberg Should Have Never Been Defeated & He Was The Second Coming Of Hulk Hogan

While speaking with SportsKeeda, Hogan discussed the fall of WCW and the parent company, Turner/AOL, deciding they didn’t want wrestling anymore before talking about Goldberg.

“You could say, ‘Well, Goldberg should have never been beat. He was an attraction.’ From the movie industry to the entertainment industry, a lot of Jewish people were probably upset because this was the first time we ever had a 300-pound T-Rex killer. He was the second coming of Hulk Hogan as far as an attraction went.”

Hogan added, “I think Goldberg should have still been undefeated. That might have been one of the things that would have kept the revenue stream coming in, but decisions were made, and different people were in control of the pie.”

