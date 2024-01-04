Anniversary of the Fingerpoke of Doom, Natalya’s milestone, and today’s birthdays

– Natalya tweeted….

Today is 17 years since I signed with @WWE, and my love for this business has only grown. I have never taken a single day for granted, because I learned early, that the amazing position I have is leased, never owned. So wherever the next 17 takes us, just know I’ll be calling… pic.twitter.com/ZVsdl67fJC — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 4, 2024

– On this date in 1999, the Fingerpoke of Doom happened when Kevin Nash laid down to allow Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Title. Meanwhile Over on Taped Raw, Mankind (Mick Foley) defeated The Rock to win the WWF World Title. “That’ll put butts in the seats”

In an interview with RF Video, Nash claimed that he had nothing to do with the booking of the incident. When discussing what RF Video refers to as “infamous one finger pin with Hogan”, Nash said that Goldberg was the one who caused that rumor to be spread and that he had not begun booking until February 1999.

In The Rise and Fall of WCW, Goldberg said that the incident was Hogan and Nash playing their own little games against the wrestling world Furthermore, Reynolds and Alvarez contended in The Death of WCW that the actions of Hogan and Nash from the time Goldberg beat Hogan in Atlanta until their own match in the same venue six months later, including the match itself, were part of an ongoing plot between the two wrestlers.

In his autobiography, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Hulk Hogan rejected the idea that the Fingerpoke of Doom was pivotal in WCW’s fall. He claimed that “watering down the whole concept” of the New World Order by splitting the group and creating spinoffs such as the Latino World Order and an inability to compete with the WWF’s more risqué “Attitude style” were more responsible for WCW’s downfall.

Eric Bischoff’s autobiography Controversy Creates Ca$h includes a chapter entitled “The Turning Point That Wasn’t”. In it, Bischoff claimed that singling out the Fingerpoke as the reason WCW went under was an oversimplification. He did acknowledge that people switched from watching Nitro to Raw Is War after Schiavone’s remark about Foley winning the WWF Championship, but claimed that “the tide had turned so significantly that us talking about one match didn’t matter

– Happy Birthday to Christopher Morgan Klucsarits. He is known in the wrestling industry as Chris Kanyon. He worked for WCW, WWF, and other companies. He is a two-time WCW World Tag Team Champion. He is a one-time WCW United States Champion. He is a one-time WWF tag team champion. Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked him 108 of the top 500 single wrestlers in 1998.

