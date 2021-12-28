Bischoff discusses rumors of Hogan sabotaging Goldberg in WCW

Eric Bischoff covered Goldberg’s 1999 run in WCW on a recent installment of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

During it, he talked about how despite the rumors of Hulk Hogan sabotaging Goldberg, Bischoff stated that Hogan helped Goldberg.

“I know Hulk Hogan was a very, very big supporter of Bill Goldberg,” Bischoff said. “In fact, one of the reasons why I had ultimately had such a difficult time with Goldberg was do in no small part due to the fact that Hulk was his ear and was kind of guiding him. I understand that. I knew that Goldberg was special. You also knew that Goldberg was inexperienced in the wrestling industry.

He had never been in it. He was still new and unsure of himself in some respects, not when it came to physicality, obviously he was very confident in himself, but the business of the wrestling business is a treacherous one. There’s a lot of gamesmanship. There’s a lot of maneuvering. It always has been that way. Hulk took Bill, I would say to a degree, under his wing including getting Hulk the same attorney that Hulk had, Henry Holmes. Once Henry started representing Bill, things got real tricky real fast, and that’s in no small part due to Hulk Hogan’s influence on Bill Goldberg to help protect him. So this nefarious scheming and planning as it relates to Bill Goldberg, at least, by Hulk, I don’t think so. Hulk would never manipulate Bill into a situation that was not a good situation for Bill.”