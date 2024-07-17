WWE News and Notes

– Today marks 100 days since Damian Priest successfully cashed-in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania XL and became World Heavyweight Champion. His next defense will take place at SummerSlam against Gunther.

– Meiko Satomura is currently being advertised for three WWE events in Japan: July 25th in Osaka, and July 26th and 27th in another location in Osaka.

– Ric Flair on http://www.gerweck.net/2009/09/05/john-cena/ Possibly Breaking The WWE World Title Record Before His Retirement: “I’d Be The First One to Hit The Ring and Shake His Hand.”

Flair was a guest on Busted Open Radio, and gave his thoughts on John Cena winning the title again, breaking the record set by him.

“think so much personally of John Cena. He’s just one of those really great guys, in my opinion. And I’ve known a few… if they do it with John, I have no problem. I’d be the first one to hit the ring and shake his hand,” said Flair.

– Dominik Mysterio wants to welcome Stephanie Vaquer into Judgment Day

Dominik is happy to welcome another Latina to the WWE brand, he states Vaquer will bring something different to the women’s division. Her arrival has impressed Mysterio so much that he’s actually extended an invitation for her to join Judgment Day. Vaquer caught wind & has responded to the invite, time will tell if she will accept?! Right now, Dominik explains he’s in the mist of dealing with the whirlwind of drama between WWE Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, which he wants nothing to do with?! Also, the return of Mami (Rhea Ripley), who he missed so much, he understands the issues need to be fixed.

Source: ESTO

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

