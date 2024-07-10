NJPW returns to AXS TV on Thursday nights

AXS TV presents new episodes of the hit squared-circle series New Japan Pro-Wrestling—returning to Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET on July 11, immediately following TNA iMPACT!

The roster kicks off with two weeks of episodes highlighting the absolute best moments from the global icon’s New Japan Soul event, followed by seven weeks of exclusive G1 CLIMAX 34 coverage.

Additionally, AXS TV NOW users will be able to relive iconic matchups from the tournament’s rich past, with eight hour-long blocks beginning July 14. The selection puts the spotlight on a different year each week, spanning G1 CLIMAX 24 through 29, and wrapping up with G1 CLIMAX 32 and 33.

AXS TV’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling Summer Lineup is as follows:

July 11 – Witness NJPW’s first singles cage match in 20 years, as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion SHO puts his title on the line against Best Of The Super Juniors winner El Desperado in the main event of New Japan Soul.

July 18 – The road to G1 CLIMAX 34 continues at New Japan Soul, as Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Callum Newman, KENTA, and Yujiro Takahashi compete in the A Block Qualifier Tournament, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Oleg Boltin, Satoshi Kojima, Taichi, and TJP go toe-to-toe in the B Block Qualifier Tournament, for a chance to claim the final spots at the world-famous summer showdown.

July 25 – Don’t miss G1 CLIMAX 34’s thrilling Opening Night festivities, as NJPW kicks off the summer’s biggest event with a fully-loaded fight card featuring Tetsuya Naito vs Shingo Takagi, and Yota Tsuji vs AEW standout Konosuke Takeshita.

August 1-15 – G1 CLIMAX 34 Tournament Coverage

August 22-September 5 – G1 CLIMAX 34 Playoff First Round Coverage (Aug. 22); Semifinal (Aug. 29); Finals (Sept. 5)

AXS TV NOW’s summer slate of classic G1 CLIMAX action is as follows:

July 14 – Highlights from G1 CLIMAX 25.

July 21 -Highlights from G1 CLIMAX 26.

July 28 -Highlights from G1 CLIMAX 27.

August 4- Highlights from G1 CLIMAX 28.

August 11 –Highlights from G1 CLIMAX 29.

August 18 –Highlights from G1 CLIMAX 32.

August 25 – Highlights from G1 CLIMAX 33.

AXS TV produces the English-language version of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a joint venture with New Japan World and in association with TV ASAHI CORPORATION.

