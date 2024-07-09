WWE Raw Match & Segment Producers For 7/8 Show In Ottawa
The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired on Monday, July 8, 2024 on Ottawa.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 7/8/2024
-Jason Jordan produced the Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable match
-Abyss produced the Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne match
-Shawn Daivari produced the Sami Zayn & Bron Breakker promo
-Petey Williams produced The Judgment Day vs. Awesome Truth & Braun Strowman match
-Shawn Daviari produced the Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker match
-TJ Wilson produced the Damage CTRL vs. Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance match
-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Liv Morgan/Dominik vs. LOW mixed tag match
-Kenny Dykstra produced the Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre MAIN EVENT match
(H/T: Fightful Select)