Ozzy Osbourne Is Coming To WWE’s Mobile Game

The Prince of Darkness is coming to WWE Champions.

This week, WWE announced rock legend and longtime friend of the company, Ozzy Osbourne, for their WWE Champions mobile game.

The announcement reads as follows:

The Prince of Darkness and WWE Hall of Famer has taken over WWE Champions!

Celebrate the debut of BRAND-NEW Ozzy Osbourne in the monthlong Summer of Darkness contest, and chase four NEW Superstars throughout the month!

Collect signature Ozzy-themed Items to progress in the Madman Collection Contest for a GUARANTEED Poster of Ozzy Osbourne! Climb milestones for higher fuses of him! Max Milestone rewards you with a 6-Star Gold Poster/Fuse up!

Once you obtain his Poster, you can use him in his weekly 24-hours Tour and Showdown to earn additional rewards and progress toward unlocking the NEW Superstars!

For more, visit WWEChampions.Scopely.com.

