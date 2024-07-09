Joe Tessitore Set To Lead Three-Man WWE Announce Team For Raw Or SmackDown

One of the top broadcast team members from ESPN is coming to WWE in the near future.

According to the New York Post, longtime ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore is set to join the company this summer.

The report states that he will begin calling WWE action later in the summer of 2024, while remaining with ABC and ESPN; where he works as a broadcaster for college football and Top Rank boxing.

It is believed that Tessitore will lead a three-man booth with Wade Barrett and Corey Graves.

Whether it is for Raw or SmackDown remains to be seen.

