7/5/24 Smackdown and Rampage Viewerships

– The Money in the Bank go-home episode of WWE Smackdown drew the same rating and 18-49 demo as it did last week, with the show getting 2,256,000 viewers and a 0.66 rating in 18-49. The number was good enough for #2 spot on the chart, behind the one-on-one interview with President Biden on ABC. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

– AEW Rampage on Friday night drew 309,000 viewers, up 6,000 viewers compared to the prior week. The show had a 0.10 rating in 18-49, also up 0.01 from the previous show. No cable ranking is available. (Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

