WWE Money In The Bank Results 7/6/24

WWE Money In The Bank 2024 goes down tonight from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, streaming live via the WWE Network on Peacock.

Things kick off with the Countdown To WWE Money In The Bank 2024 pre-show at 5/4c on the official YouTube channel of WWE, which will lead directly into the premium live event at 7/6c.

On tap for tonight’s highly-anticipated event is Damian Priest vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the Men’s & Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline.

Featured below are complete WWE Money In The Bank results from Saturday, July 6, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS (JULY 6, 2024)

The Countdown to WWE Money In The Bank pre-show features a lot of production glitches and audio errors near the end. Seth Rollins did a sit-down interview with Michael Cole that aired in excerpts throughout.

We saw footage from Sami Zayn And Friends comedy show in Toronto earlier this weekend. Big E., Wade Barrett, Michael Cole, Jackie Redmond, Cathy Kelley and others were part of the panel at various points.

Inside the arena, the commentary team is introduced and they take their seats at ringside. WWE Hall of Fame legend and the host of tonight’s premium live event, Toronto’s own Trish Stratus, makes her way out to kick off the event.

She cuts a quick promo and then introduces Samantha Irvin to sing America the Beautiful. Ryland James sings Oh Csanada after that. Michael Cole welcomes us to the PLE portion of the event as we see an aerial shot of the city of Toronto, settling with Scotibank Arena.

Inside, we see arrival shots of various Superstars getting to the venue earlier today. The cold open video package then airs to officially get things started here on the premium live event from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

After the bad ass cold open video package wraps up, we return inside Scotiabank Arena where fireworks explode at the top of the entrance stage as the official theme song for the show plays and Michael Cole welcomes us and a sold out crowd of 19,858 fans in attendance.

He welcomes his commentary partner, Corey Graves. The men’s Money In The Bank ladder match is going to get us started. Samantha Irvin handles the in-ring introductions, including the breakdown of the stipulation and what it means for the person who retrieves the title-guaranteeing briefcase.

We see a shot of “Main Event” Jey Uso backstage and the “YEET!” chants begin as his theme hits. “It’s just me, Uce! Day one ish…” and the Toronto crowd goes absolutely bonkers. The fireflies are out inside Scotiabank Arena as Uso heads to the ring first.

Next out is Andrade with his cool entrance mask and jacket-style robe. He heads to the ring to a virtual non-reaction from the sold out crowd. Yikes. He removes the mask and settles in the ring alongside Uso. The other crowd favorite, LA Knight, heads out next. The Toronto fans give “The Mega Star” a big pop.

A loud “LA Knight! LA Knight!” chant breaks out and Graves and Cole question if Knight or Uso is a bigger fan-favorite inside the building. Chad Gable’s theme hits next and out he comes to a ton of boos. Fans give him the Kurt Angle treatment, complete with the “You Suck!” chants to the beat of his entrance tune.

Former WWE NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes comes out after Cole finishes a live ad-read for “The Boys” on Amazon Prime Video. Finally, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre comes out to a big crowd reaction. It’s time to find out who is going to leave Toronto as the 2024 Mr. Money In The Bank.

Things get off to a start in a hurry, with all six guys meeting in the middle to brawl as the crowd explodes. When the smoke clears and the dust settles, Uso and Knight, the clear crowd favorites, are left alone in the ring. They end up diving on opposing sides onto others on the floor.

They get back in the ring but are clotheslined down by a ladder held by McIntyre. Gable and McIntyre climb up and Gable slaps an armbar on McIntyre as he hangs upside down from the ladder. Andrade leaps in with a flipping leg drop on Gable was he was hanging upside down holding onto Drew’s arm.

Fans appropriately chant “Holy sh*t!” Hayes hits a wild springboard clothesline to stop Andrade from climbing up the ladder. Fans chant “We want tables!” Greedy. Hayes and Andrade hit a wild Spanish Fly with both landing violently on a ladder. Fans again loudly chant “Holy sh*t!”

Following several additional shifts in momentum, Knight and Uso have multiple attempts to capture the briefcase only for the other to prevent it from happening. Andrade hits an insane sunset flip power bomb on Hayes, who has the back of his head violently bounce off a ladder bridge.

Even Michael Cole said “Holy sh*t!” on that one. Gable hits a release suplex over the top-rope on Knight, who crashes and burns on a ladder bridge outside of the ring. Gable is left alone in the ring and begins to climb. He gets his hands on the briefcase and holds on as Uso pulls the ladder away.

Gable swings back-and-forth and eventually lets go and crashes way down below on the mat. Uso hits a big spear and sets the ladder up. He goes to climb but the briefcase is swinging back-and-forth like crazy. He finally gets his hands on it, but McIntyre hits the ring with an additional ladder, which he lawn-darts at Uso to knock him off. He climbs up and pulls down the briefcase for the win.

Winner and 2024 Mr. Money In The Bank: Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

It’s time for our first championship contest of the evening. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight’s WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker. In the arena, Bron Breakker makes his way out.

Out next is Sami Zayn, who gets super loud “Ole!” chants from his home country Canadian fans. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. These two are slow to get started. When they do, we see Zayn start off well. Breakker builds up steam off the ropes and runs over Zayn with a Steiner-line.

On the ropes, Breakker hits an insane Franken-Steiner spot. He hits a huge spot to Zayn on the floor that temporarily wipes out Michael Cole, who upon returning, is unable to be heard on the broadcast. Graves points this out as fans in the building chant “Michael Cole! Michael Cole!”

Back inside the ring, Zayn somehow starts to come to life and fight from underneath. He takes over and ends up connecting with his Helluva Kick in the corner. This sends Breakker tumbling down to the mat. Zayn quickly jumps in for the pin fall and somehow gets the three-count to retain his title over the up-and-coming prospect.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn

WWE Bad Blood Returns On October 5 In Atlanta, GA.

For the first time in 27 years, to the day, on the first Saturday in October on October 5, with tickets going on sale on July 19, WWE Bad Blood returns from Atlanta, Georgia. We see a look at the WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary, which is streaming now on the official YouTube channel for WWE.

John Cena Officially Announces His Retirement Tour For WWE

WWE Hall of Fame legend and the host of WWE Money In The Bank 2024, Toronto’s own Trish Stratus, is introduced when we return live inside Scotiabank Arena.

A “Live and Loud” sound meter is placed on the screen as she does an impromptu introduction for former 16-time champion and “The Greatest of All Time” John Cena.

Cena is wearing a red shirt with a door on it that says, “After This: You Can’t See Me.” He stands with his back to the hard camera to show that off as the fans sing along with his iconic theme song in Toronto.

He says the fans seem like they’re here to sing. And to make some noise. He says why is he here? He says he’s here to officially announce his retirement. Cena says why here? He says he wants to talk about Toronto.

He wants to talk about Canada. He says whether wrestling is hot or cold, Canada is always strong. He asks why now? Because it’s Money In The Bank. The ultimate symbol of opportunity. This farewell doesn’t end tonight.

It’s filled with opportunity. Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. He’s never been part of Raw in Netflix. That is history. And he will be there. The 2025 Royal Rumble will be his last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be his last.

And he’s here tonight to announce, that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania he competes in. He says he’s gonna kick off the press conference right after the show and he will field any and all questions regarding his retirement.

“You are not gonna wanna miss it.” He wants to say thank you to the fans. Fans roar back at him with loud “Thank you, Cena!” chants. He gets choked up and emotional as he thanks the fans for everything. “We are planning something unforgettable.”

This also includes him returning to Toronto to kick some ass. So if you’re watching at home, or in the building, or if you’re a WWE Superstar, “Hurry up and come get some … cause the last time is now!” He drops the mic and his theme hits.

