Jojo Offerman says the wrestling community has really had her back

Jojo Offerman says that the Wrestling Community has really had her back since Bray Wyatt’s passing:

“The wrestling community, even beyond, they’ve really had my back. Especially people within the company have really just stepped up and helped me get through a lot of my days.

If it wasn’t for a lot of friends and family, obviously family, I don’t know where I would be,”

(News4Jax Interview w/ @WJXTScottJ)

