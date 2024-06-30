Notes on Will Ospreay, Mike Santana, the Street Profits, and Stephanie McMahon

Jun 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Congratulations to Angelo Dawkins who just announced he got married, with his Street Profits tag team partner Montez Ford seemingly doing the officiating on the special day

Mike Santana vs Zilla Fatu has been announced for next month

– Condolences to Will Ospreay on the passing of his grandma…

– Stephanie McMahon did attend WWE’s Smackdown show at Madison Square Garden

