Notes on Will Ospreay, Mike Santana, the Street Profits, and Stephanie McMahon

– Congratulations to Angelo Dawkins who just announced he got married, with his Street Profits tag team partner Montez Ford seemingly doing the officiating on the special day

– Mike Santana vs Zilla Fatu has been announced for next month

BREAKING Friday, July 26th, HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana faces one of his biggest challenges to date, the debuting Zilla Fatu, at #HighIntensity !!!@Santana_Proud @Zillafatu Tickets Available ⬇️ Watch on @FiteTV https://t.co/qe9d05sg0k pic.twitter.com/qovabCS92D — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) June 29, 2024

– Condolences to Will Ospreay on the passing of his grandma…

Send me all the love and good vibes please guys Tonight UBS Arena | @AEW Forbidden door | pic.twitter.com/jjw7KtcQMC — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 30, 2024

– Stephanie McMahon did attend WWE’s Smackdown show at Madison Square Garden



