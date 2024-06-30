Notes on Will Ospreay, Mike Santana, the Street Profits, and Stephanie McMahon
– Congratulations to Angelo Dawkins who just announced he got married, with his Street Profits tag team partner Montez Ford seemingly doing the officiating on the special day
Made it official fam! #marriedlife pic.twitter.com/MPkRE4Kpe0
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) June 30, 2024
– Mike Santana vs Zilla Fatu has been announced for next month
BREAKING
Friday, July 26th, HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana faces one of his biggest challenges to date, the debuting Zilla Fatu, at #HighIntensity !!!@Santana_Proud @Zillafatu
Tickets Available ⬇️ Watch on @FiteTV https://t.co/qe9d05sg0k pic.twitter.com/qovabCS92D
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) June 29, 2024
– Condolences to Will Ospreay on the passing of his grandma…
Send me all the love and good vibes please guys
Tonight UBS Arena | @AEW Forbidden door | pic.twitter.com/jjw7KtcQMC
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 30, 2024
– Stephanie McMahon did attend WWE’s Smackdown show at Madison Square Garden
#msg pic.twitter.com/79oyaOdFMr
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 30, 2024