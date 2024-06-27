Notes on Britt Baker, Joe Hendry, Mark Henry, and AJ Francis

– On today’s Forbidden Door Media Call, Tony Khan told Sportskeeda that Britt Baker has been out injured. Khan is excited to have her back and he expects her to be medically cleared soon.

– Via Bill Behrens: Joe Hendry plans to be in the US from August 4-9 and Sunday August 11, and can be available for US/Canada bookings. Contact Bill Behrens – showbis@aol.com Hendry’s NXT appearance has nearly 1 million YouTube views, his song nearly 2 million.

– Mark Henry comments on The Wyatt Sick6 Breaking character after their debut:

“I’m disappointed because of how much money the company spends to invest creating this Wyatt Sicks, and you go to fu***** WhatABurger and take a picture with a fan”

– MLW has announced: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. AJ Francis set for MLW in St Petersburg, FL July 12

Hoss Fight! DBS vs. AJ Francis Set for St. Petersburg, FL on July 12 MLW today announced Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. AJ Francis at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Blood & Thunder’24, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, July 12. Grab tickets at… pic.twitter.com/LAhSAHn7xj — MLW (@MLW) June 26, 2024

