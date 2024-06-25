Executive VP of WWE Television exits company

Another executive departure from WWE.

This afternoon, Chris Kaiser, the Executive Vice President of WWE Television, departed from WWE, according to PW Inisder. He is the latest executive to be let go by the company. Kaiser joined WWE in 2015 after leaving TV Land and Spike TV, starting as Senior Vice President of TV Production. He was later promoted to Executive Vice President of WWE Television Operations and Production before becoming the EVP of WWE Television in 2021.

During his nine-year tenure, Kaiser served as Executive Producer for various WWE reality shows and documentaries, including WWE 24, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs. He also played a crucial role in developing and managing The Thunderdome during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kaiser oversaw the “production, operations, and development of WWE’s original content, reaching a global audience through multiple platforms and partners. His expertise included new media, branding, third-party productions, special projects, technical operations, and media asset management. He was a vital member of WWE’s executive leadership team and an advisor to distribution partners like FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, and Peacock.”

