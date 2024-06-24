WWE Raw Matches For Next Week (7/1/2024)

Next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be a big one.

During this week’s show, a women’s title bout, a pair of Money In The Bank qualifying matches and a showdown between father-and-son were announced for next week.

On tap for the July 1 episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network are the following matches:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov (Money In The Bank Qualifier)

* Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile (Money In The Bank Qualifier)

* Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega (WWE Women’s World Title)

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

