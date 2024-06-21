More Qualifying Matches For Money In The Bank Announced For 6/28 SmackDown

The road to the WWE Money In The Bank premium live event will continue next Friday night.

It was announced on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown that next week’s WWE on FOX blue brand show will feature three more qualifying matches for the Money In The Bank ladder matches.

Announced for the June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown next Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City are the following matches:

* Candice LeRae vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women’s MITB Qualifier)

* Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell (Women’s MITB Qualifier)

* LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar (MITB Qualifier)

